THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes
THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes explores breakthrough innovations from around the world, unpacks the principles they have in common and offers insights, tools and strategies for reclaiming our lives and our future.
THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes explores breakthrough innovations from around the world, unpacks the principles they have in common and offers insights, tools and strategies for reclaiming our lives and our future.Learn more
Anytime access to THRIVE II
Monthly WORLDVIEW: 7 Levels Deep show and articles
ThriveOn WORLDVIEW PIONEER SERIES
ThriveOn NETWORK DIALOGUE
Additional footage of inventions and interviews
Innovator Updates
Get the latest updates from innovators featured in THRIVE II.
Solutions Hub
Become part of the solution at the THRIVE Solutions Hub.
Featured Media
Health
Mexico Senate Votes in Landslide To Legalize World’s Largest Cannabis Market
Mexico is hurtling toward legalizing cannabis for a variety of uses, opening up the country to being the largest marijuana in the world
Freedom
Indigenous Woman Wins Goldman Environmental Prize for Protecting 500,000 Acres of Amazon Rainforest
Since the 1960s, oil exploration, logging, and road building have already had a serious impact on Ecuador’s rainforests and her indigenous people and their culture
Researchers Use MRI Technology To Try & Demonstrate Telepathy Between Humans
The inherent connectedness of the universe extends to everything, even our own minds. Further investigation into telepathy holds great potential.
Go Deeper With A ThriveOn Subscription
Get THRIVE II + exclusive access to 3 original series.
Only $10.00/month.

Thrive Movement Resources
The Top 10 ThriveOn Actions
Here, we offer tools and strategies we can use to help seed grassroots, transformative, and trans-political movements to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to Thrive.
The 13 Sectors
By identifying key problems in each of these Sectors and coming up with solutions that will be good for all of them, we can create a thriving world.
Pete Evans
Evolver Network
"Thrive II is without doubt the most important film for every human being on the planet to watch right NOW. The wisdom contained in this film WILL change the course of humanity in the most extraordinary ways and for that I am forever grateful for the vision of Kimberly and Foster and also for all the brave individuals that collaborated on this valuable film. "
Susan O.
"I don't know how you were able to take so many sensitive, crucial, dark, unsettling concepts and issues then balance them so delicately with beauty, simplicity, resolution, and hope. What an effort. It's our turn now to act, you've distilled the information for us."
Bruce Lipton, Ph.D
Stem Cell Biologist, Speaker, Author
"THRIVE II is a vitally important and timely documentary for it provides real solutions and knowledge that empowers us to reclaim our lives and save our future."
Robert Grant
CEO of Strathspey Crown, Inc
"This film is provocative and brave. The concepts that you are covering are on the top of all of our minds right now. We are all soul-searching."
Robert Forte
Researcher, Author Publisher
"THRIVE II is like the Noah's Arc of films. "
Kim Terranova
Founder of Namaste’ Retreats and World As One.
"I feel like you just sparked the global consciousness, waking up all of us."
Reverend Michael Beckwith
Founder of Agape International Spiritual Center
"Thank you for your endurance in bringing this into expression. You are changing the conversation and when the conversation changes, the world changes. .... I am reminded of Buckminster Fuller saying that if humanity is to comprehensively prosper on spaceship Earth it would be dependent on the integrity of individuals, not on political or economic systems. "
Anna H.
"Thrive II will move many hearts and minds, and it will be an all-time classic for this and future generations. Still in gamma mode after watching it!"
Kevin M.
"Thank you for bringing such truth to the screen as you tell of the scientists that have risked everything for what they know to be true... Thank you for your belief in love, even after all that you have witnessed. Thank you for inspiring me to take the next step in this crazy world. "
Peter Janney
Author of Mary's Mosaic
"Above all, this film is a message of hope and inspiration at a very critical moment..."
Taita Juanito
Doctor of Traditional Medicine & Spiritual Healer
"Mui Bueno! It’s very good because there are now alternatives – clean pure energy, and ways to heal."
Reuven Mitra Politi
Spiritual Director at Rythmia, Author
"I want to acknowledge the courage, the sincerity and integrity that you bring into the field. This would not happen without your pure intention and pure clarity. It’s a new vision for humanity – bringing such hopefulness for humanity as you bring together silence, spirituality and technology in this film. Thank you for giving birth to such a beautiful project."
Juan Pa Barahona
Entrepreneur, Author
"Thank you for sharing the truth, for reminding us who we are. Thank you for opening the doors to our inner power, and to question everything. It’s time to wake up and rise together."
Regan Hillyer
Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker
"I am so excited about this movie because it creates the space in every person’s consciousness to actually hold that new vision. Thank you so much for everything you do."
Gerry Powell
Founder and CEO of Rythmia Life Advancement Center
"The guts and integrity that it took to bring this movie to life is amazing. Perfect in every way... thank you...."
THRIVE: What On Earth Will It Take?
90+ Million Views, In 27 Languages
THRIVE I is an unconventional documentary that lifts the veil on what's REALLY going on in our world by following the money upstream -- uncovering the global consolidation of power in nearly every aspect of our lives. Weaving together breakthroughs in science, consciousness and activism, THRIVE offers real solutions, empowering us with unprecedented and bold strategies for reclaiming our lives and our future.

Newly Released
THRIVE: What On Earth Will It Take? Director’s Commentary

Eight and a half years after the successful global dissemination of THRIVE I, Foster and Kimberly take a walk down memory lane and provide behind the scenes commentary and insights into the original production, as well as updates on where things are now in relation to what they presented and forecasted in the film.

